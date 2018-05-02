Wheel House for May 2

FEEDING PROGRAM
For senior citizens and the needy at noon Saturday, May 5, at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave., Morgan City. For info call 985-384-6800.

DANCERS
Morgan City Recreation Department, 915 Everett St., has applications for its Jazzy Diamond Dancers featuring ballet, jazz, tumbling, majorette and hip hop. Youth 5 to 18 (must not turn 19 before end of year) eligible. Registration fee $35. Program fee $35 for first child, $30 for second, $20 for third all in same family (no family charged more than $100). Fees do not include competition fees.

