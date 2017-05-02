Wheel House for May 2

Tue, 05/02/2017 - 11:29am Anonymous

RUMMAGE SALE
At Patterson United Methodist Church, 1204 Main St., 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 6. Includes clothes, shoes, household goods, linens, books, toys, chairs and more.

BJHS ORIENTATION
Berwick Junior High School sixth grade orientation for incoming 2017-18 school-year students is 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 9.

AUDITIONS
The Children’s Theatre of Morgan City holding auditions 4-6 p.m. Friday, May 5, at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. Cost: $50 per child, due at auditions. Practices begin Wednesday, May 31. Production dates: Friday and Saturday, June 30 and July 1. For info email ctofmc@yahoo.com.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2017