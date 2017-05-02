Wheel House for May 2

RUMMAGE SALE

At Patterson United Methodist Church, 1204 Main St., 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 6. Includes clothes, shoes, household goods, linens, books, toys, chairs and more.

BJHS ORIENTATION

Berwick Junior High School sixth grade orientation for incoming 2017-18 school-year students is 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 9.

AUDITIONS

The Children’s Theatre of Morgan City holding auditions 4-6 p.m. Friday, May 5, at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. Cost: $50 per child, due at auditions. Practices begin Wednesday, May 31. Production dates: Friday and Saturday, June 30 and July 1. For info email ctofmc@yahoo.com.