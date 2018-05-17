Wheel House for May 17
Thu, 05/17/2018 - 11:33am Anonymous
UNITY PRAYER
Area pastors host Community/Unity Prayer Service at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. May 22 meeting at Living in the Light Ministries, Bayou Vista. Public invited.
UNITY PRAYER
Area pastors host Community/Unity Prayer Service at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. May 22 meeting at Living in the Light Ministries, Bayou Vista. Public invited.
Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874
Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255