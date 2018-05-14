Wheel House for May 14

SENIOR DINNER

Sponsored by St. Mary Community Action Agency and St. Mary Parish Council at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 15, at St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, Home of St. Mary AARP, Chennault Street, Morgan City. Bingo starts at 10 a.m. Door prizes awarded. For info call Carla Dartez or Ruth Naverre, 985-384-7446.

SANDWICHES

Patterson United Methodist Church, 1204 Main St., chicken salad sandwich fundraiser 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 16. Cost: $2.50 each. Pick up or delivery of orders of 10 or more. To order call 985-395-5333.

COMMODITIES

Distributed by St. Mary Community Action Agency and Food For Families Program on Friday, May 25. Must bring proof of 2018 income. Distributed on first-come, first-served basis. Place and time: Berwick Civic Complex, 7-10 a.m.; Amelia Recreation Center, 8:30 a.m. to noon. For info call 337-828-5703/5705.