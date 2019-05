FREE TENNIS CAMP

Hosted by World Missions June 3-6 from 8-10 a.m. each day with one class at 8 a.m. and another at 9 a.m. both at Lawrence Park in Morgan City. Beginner lessons for youths 5-18 years old. Pre-registration is June 1 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Lawrence Park. Registration forms can be picked up at the public libraries in Morgan City, Berwick, Amelia, Patterson and Bayou Vista. For more, call Bishop Jerry T. Hebert at 985-221-0032.