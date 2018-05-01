Wheel House for May 1

BERWICK

Housing Authority taking applications for all units from 8:15-11 a.m. and 1:15-3 p.m. May 8-9 and 16-17. Must bring birth certificates and Social Security cards for all members of the household, picture ID for all members over 18 and current proof of income. For info call 985-385-1546.

DAY CAMP

Held by Morgan City Recreation Department in three, two-week sessions: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 4-15, 18-29 and July 2-13 (closed July 4). Drop off begins at 7:45 a.m. and pickup shall not exceed 5:15 p.m. Cost $175 per child, per session. Open to ages 6 (by May 1) up to 12 (cannot turn 13 before July 31). Applications at MCRD, Mondays-Fridays, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30-5 p.m. Sack lunch provided beginning June 11, must bring own lunch until then.