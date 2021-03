BARBECUE DINNER

Sponsored by Pastor Aid Ministry of New Zorah Baptist Church, 604 Julia St., Morgan City, 11 a.m. until, Saturday, March 13. Menu: barbecued chicken, baked beans, rice dressing, potato salad and drink. Cost: $10. Call Joyce Matthews, 985-253-4548; Linda Brown, 985-384-2795; or Barry Walker, 985-222-9328.