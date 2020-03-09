Article Image Alt Text

Wheel House for March 9

Mon, 03/09/2020 - 11:35am

SACRED HEART
Thrift Store, corner of South Railroad and Second streets, Morgan City, hosting its final 25 cents sale Thursday, March 12. Store closes for cleaning and restocking. It will reopen 8-11 a.m. March 25 with Easter items, and spring and summer clothing. All proceeds benefit local people in need.

MEN’S PRAYER
Breakfast at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 507 Fourth St., Morgan City, 9 a.m. Saturday, March 28. Theme: “Men Persistent in Prayer.” Special guest the Rev. Jaylan Grogan, St. John Baptist Church, Belle Place.

