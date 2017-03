Wheel House for March 9

BUTTERFLIES

Heart of Hospice Celebration of Life Butterfly Release is 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 8, at Patterson Area Civic Center, 116 Cotten Road, banquet room. Includes music, crafts for kids, reading of names of those remembered and butterfly release. Refreshments served. To buy a butterfly, $15, call Bayou Region office, 337-828-2678.

RUN FOR MILES

Annual 5K/1-mile Fun Run April 29, Berwick High School. Times: Fun Run, 8 a.m.; 5K, 8:30 a.m. Cost before April 15: $20, 5K; $15, Fun Run; April 16 or after, $25, 5K; $20, Fun Run. Those registered by April 15 may pick up bags 5-6 p.m. April 28 at BHS. Those registered after April 15 have no T-shirt guarantee. For info or to register online visit mileslinerfoundation.com.