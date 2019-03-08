Wheel House for March 8

PRAYER

Breakfast at Good Hope Baptist Church, 908 Washington St., Patterson, 9 a.m. Saturday, March 16. Public invited.

STATE EMPLOYEES

Acadiana Chapter of the Retired State Employees Association annual meeting 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Picard Center for Child Development, University of Louisiana at Lafayette, 200 East Devalcour St., Lafayette. For info call 1-866-938-0961.

WOMEN’S DAY

Anniversary at Good Hope Baptist Church, 908 Washington St., Patterson, 11 a.m. Sunday, March 24. Public invited.