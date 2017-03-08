Wheel House for March 8

Wed, 03/08/2017 - 12:58pm Anonymous

DINNERS
Sold by Deep Waters Ministries, 1120 Lia Drive, Patterson, 11 a.m. Saturday, March 18. Menu: baked chicken, red beans and rice, green salad and cake. Cost $7.

CLIFTON BENEFIT
A benefit dinner, bake and craft sale and auction set 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Stephensville Park benefits Lee Clifton, a double amputee. Live entertainment by Southern Roots. Auction at noon includes aluminum boiler, fryer, pirogue and barbecue pit, and more. Meal of fried fish, white beans and jambalaya, $8. For info call 985-518-1207, 985-758-1195 or 985-759-1836. Proceeds benefit the care of Clifton.

WOMEN
Women’s Conference 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 19 and 8:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at Siracusa Recreation Center, 1110 Grace St. Speaker Minister LaDon Vinette-Thompson, founder of What About Me, Kenner. Registration $25. For info call 985-232-1129; 985-518-4547; or 085-498-0050.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2017