Wheel House for March 7

UNITY PRAYER

Area pastors host Community/Unity Prayer Service 6 p.m. Tuesdays. March 13 meeting at Golden Hands Ministries, 411 Field St., Bayou Vista. Public invited.

MEET THE AUTHOR

Program at Morgan City Public Library, 220 Everett St., with local teen author Brant Justilian, 10 a.m. Thursday, March 15. He will discuss his book “Short Stories Through the Eyes of Autism.” Public invited. For info call 985-380-4646.

PILGRIMAGE

St. Joseph Church, 1011 First St., Patterson, Spring Centennial Pilgrimage to Lafayette and surrounding areas is Saturday, April 14. Includes visits to the Cathedral of St. John in Lafayette, Assumption in Franklin, St. John in Cankton, St. Martin de Tours in St. Martinville. Cost: $95, covers transportation, guided tours and supper. Registration deadline March 15. For info call Angela, 985-759-3154.

GOOD HOPE

Baptist Church, 908 Washington St., Patterson, annual Prayer Breakfast and Hat Parade 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 17. Speaker Gina B. Thomas, Pilgrim Grove Baptist Church, Greenwood. Everyone invited.

WOMEN’S DAY

At Good Hope Baptist Church, 908 Washington St., Patterson, 11 a.m. Sunday, March 25. Speaker Edriena Papillion Alexander, Central Baptist Church, Lake Charles. Everyone welcome.