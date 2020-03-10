Wheel House for March 6-8

BREW FEST

The fourth annual Basin Brew Fest is March 21 in downtown Morgan City. General admission tickets, for entry from 3-6 p.m., are $30 when purchased in advance. There are unlimited samples with the general admission wristband. There is also a designated driver wristband being sold for $5. Tickets can be purchased online at www.basinbrewfestmc.com. Gate entry the day of is $40. Sponsored by Morgan City Main Street, funds raised help renovate Lawrence Park. This year, Morgan City Main Street partners with Animal Advocates of St. Mary, asking patrons to make donations, both monetary and of items. Patrons are also invited to bring their animals to the event.

MEN’S DAY

Celebration at Pilgrim Grove Baptist Church at 2 p.m. March 22. Guest speaker the Rev. Ullyses Mitchell, Macedonia Baptist Church, Ashton. Public invited.

TREASURE SALE

Sponsored by Berwick Historical Society from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at Berwick Civic Complex. Includes garage sale items, arts and crafts, and more. Proceeds benefit the Berwick Heritage Museum at “The Brown House.”

EASTER EGG HUNT

Sponsored by New Age Patterson Civic Organization at 10 a.m. March 28 at the Patterson Area Civic Center. Free food, train rides, prizes and more. For info call Allise Salazar, 985-519-2748.

FIRST FAMILY/FRIENDS

Day celebration hosted by City of Patterson at 2 p.m. April 18, at Hattie Watts Elementary baseball field. Features space jump and volleyball tournament. Deadline to enter tournament is April 10. Public invited to bring own food, barbecues, chairs, etc. To register or for info call Allise Salazar, 985-519-2748 or Holden Murray, 985-518-2595.