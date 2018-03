Wheel House for March 6

PRAYER

Breakfast at Lee Chapel AME Church, Morgan City, 8 a.m. March 17.

ROLE MODELS

St. Mary Parish Foun-dation accepting nominations for 2018 Role Models Awards. Submission deadline: March 13. Awards dinner 7-10 p.m. Saturday, May 12, Petroleum Club of Morgan City. Nominate an individual whose profession makes a significant charitable impact in communities throughout St. Mary Parish. Submit nomination online at www.CFAcadiana.org/RoleModels. For info email Cecil Hernandez at cahernan-dez@conradindustries.com.

HOUSING

Patterson Housing Authority taking applications for all size units 8:15-11 a.m. and 1:15-3 p.m. March 20-22. Must bring birth certificates and Social Security cards for all members of household, photo ID for members over 18 and proof of all income. For info call 985-395-3736.