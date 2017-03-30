Wheel House for March 30

NEW ZORAH

Baptist Church, 604 Julia St., Morgan City, celebrating its pastor the Rev. Terry L. Joseph Sr.’s anniversary at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 2. Public invited.

PILGRIMAGE

St. Joseph Church, 1011 First St., Patterson, hosting a Spring Pilgrimage to New Orleans Saturday, May 13. Includes visits to the Mother Henriette Delille exhibit, St. Louis Cathedral, St. Louis Cemetery and St. Jude Shrine. Cost: $95, covers charter bus fare, guided tours and supper. For info call Angela, 985-759-3154.