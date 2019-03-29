Wheel House for March 29

FREE FISH FRY

Free Community Fish Fry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Good Friday, April 19, at Lawrence Park at Everett Street, Morgan City. Menu: fried fish, white beans and rice, coleslaw, bread and dessert. Way of the Cross at 10:30 a.m. Also, activities for children. Hosted by Pharr Chapel and Walmsely United Methodist churches, and Trinity Episcopal Church. Public invited. For info call 985-384-7984.

BOOK SIGNING

Nancy Tregre Wilson, retired schoolteacher, historian and author, will have a meet, greet and book signing of her cookbook, “Mémère’s Country Creole Cookbook: Recipes and Memories from Louisiana’s German Coast,” at Patterson Branch Library, 521 Catherine St., at noon Saturday, April 6. Free and open to adults only.

SCHOLARSHIP

The 100 Black Men of St. Mary Parish 2019 scholarship applications are currently online for download at www.100blackmenstmary.org. All public high school seniors can apply. Scholarship deadline is Friday, April 19.