Wheel House for March 28

REVIVAL

And foot-washing service hosted by New Zorah Baptist Church, 1211 James St., Siracusa, 7 p.m. Thursday, March 29. Public invited.

EASTER SUNDAY

Service at Living in the Light Ministries, 2106 La. 182 East, Bayou Vista, 8 a.m. April 1. Public invited.

MEET THE AUTHOR

Program at Morgan City Public Library, 220 Everett St., 10 a.m. Thursday, April 12. Dr. Miki Pfeffer will discuss her book “Southern Ladies and Suffragists: Julia Ward Howe and Women’s Rights at the 1884 New Orleans World’s Fair.” Public invited. For info call 985-380-4646.

WOMEN

Conference Saturday, April 14, at Mt. Era Baptist Church, 406 Lawrence St., Morgan City. Registration at 8 a.m., conference at 9 a.m. Theme: “Church Pressing Toward the Mark of the High Calling in Christ Jesus.” Speakers Mary Bailey, Gloryland Mount Gillion Baptist Church, New Orleans; and Melonie O’Gwin of Mt. Era.

WOMEN DAY

Program at Mt. Era Baptist Church, 406 Lawrence St., Morgan City, 11:15 a.m. Sunday, April 15. Speaker Martha Ann Franklin, Mt. Era. Public invited.

SCHOLARSHIP

St. Mary AARP scholarship program awards a $1,000 scholarship each year to two graduates of a St. Mary Parish high school. One of the eligibility requirements is the parent(s), grandparent(s), great-grandparent(s) or guardian of the applicant must be a current member of St. Mary AARP Chapter 4435. Scholarship applications at St. Mary Parish high schools or at the St. Mary AARP office, 4014 Chennault St., Morgan City. Applications mailed in must be postmarked no later than April 16.

AARP DANCE

Saturday, April 21, at St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, 4014 Chennault St., Morgan City. Music by Anytime Band. Tickets: $8, advance; $12, at door. For info call 985-384-2277.