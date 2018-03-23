Wheel House for March 23

REVIVAL

At Golden Hand Ministries, 345 Southeast Blvd., Bayou Vista, 7 p.m. March 28-30. Presenting “The Seven Last Sayings of the Savior on the Cross.” Public invited.

DIVINE MERCY

Celebration and Mass at St. Bernadette Church, 112 Saturn Road, Bayou Vista, 3 p.m. April 8. Refreshments follow in parish hall. Everyone welcomed.

SPIRITURAL CAKE

Program by Mission Ministry at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave., Morgan City, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 14. Group of women to bring God’s word. Public invited.

WOMEN’S DAY

Program at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave., Morgan City, 3 p.m. Sunday, April 15. Guest speaker Cynthia Rambo, New Zion Baptist Church, New Orleans. Public invited.