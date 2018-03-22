Wheel House for March 22

MISSION MINISTRY

Program at New Salem Baptist Church at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 24. Speaker Wadrena Griffin.

UNITY PRAYER

Area pastors host Community/Unity Prayer Service every Tuesday at 6 p.m. March 27 service at Living in the Light Ministries, 2106 La. 182 East, Bayou Vista. Public invited.

EASTER SERVICE

“He is Risen,” at New Zorah Baptist Church, 604 Julia St., Morgan City, 10 a.m. Sunday, April 1. Public invited.

NEW ZORAH

Baptist Church, 604 Julia St., Morgan City, Pastor’s Pre-anniversary Service at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 8. Guest speaker the Rev. Norman Stovall, Mt. Era Baptist Church, Morgan City. Public invited.

CO-ED VOLLEYBALL

Berwick Adult Co-Ed Volleyball open registrations 6:30 p.m. April 19 and 23 at Berwick Civic Complex. Registration fee $25/player. Teams are 4-6 players. For info call 985-384-8858.

SCREENINGS

For breast and skin cancer by Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center from 9-11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 26 at Cypress Bayou Casino, 832 Martin Luther King Road, Charenton. Breast screenings by appointment. Screenings are free if not screened in past 12 months. Insurance billed where applicable. Call 888-616-4687.

GOLF SCRAMBLE

Fundraiser by Morgan City Open Fishing Rodeo at 4 p.m. May 18 at Atchafalaya at Idlewild Golf Course near Patterson. The two-man team, Best Ball 9-hole Scramble is $40 per person. Visit online at www.mcofr.com or call 985-385-1913.

FISHING RODEO

Morgan City Open Fishing Rodeo May 19 has categories for: redfish, bass, speckled trout and catfish derby. Individual’s entry, $100 per boat, per category. Sponsorship level available: corporate, $500; gold, $1,000; platinum, $1,500; and diamond, $2,500. Corporate sponsorship includes one boat entry for one category; gold, two boat entries for two categories; platinum, two boat entries for three categories; and diamond, two team entries for all categories. Entry deadline, 5 p.m. May 16. Fish, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Weigh-in begins at 2 p.m. at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. For more info visit online, www.mcofr.com or call 985-385-1913. Monetary donations and door prize donations may be sent to 7723 La. 182 East, Morgan City.

MCHS ALUMNI

The second annual Morgan City High School Alumni Softball Tournament set July 28-29. Registration: $250, and $25 ice chest fee. Team entry deadline June 8. For info or to sponsor call Kevin Williams, 337-781-3540 or email kevin_williams101@yahoo.com.