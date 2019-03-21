Wheel House for March 21

REVIVAL

At First Baptist Church, 1621 Main St., Patterson, 6:30 p.m. March 29-30 and 10:30 a.m. March 31. Features chalk artist Evangelist Scotty McDowell.

TREASURE SALE

Sponsored by Berwick Historical Society, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 30, Berwick Civic Complex. More than 30 booths with garage sale, and arts and crafts items.

WOMEN’S DAY

Program hosted by Mission Ministry of Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave., Morgan City, 3 p.m. April 14. Speaker Latasha Connor, Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church, New Iberia. Public invited.