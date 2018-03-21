Wheel House for March 21

PALM SUNDAY

Barbecue and Rosary March is March 25 at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Amelia, sponsored by St. Andrew Knights of Columbus Council 8371. Rosary March participants meet no later than 9:30 a.m. in church parking lot. Bilingual Eucharistic Celebration at 11:30 a.m. at St. Andrew Church. Barbecue at 11 a.m. in parish hall includes chicken, sausage, beans, potato salad and a drink. Cost $8. Eat in or take out. Annual raffle drawing follows meal. Desserts available and provided by Ladies Altar Society. Easter Egg Hunt for children at 1:15 p.m.

UNITY PRAYER

Area pastors host Community/Unity Prayer Service every Tuesday at 6 p.m. March 27 service at Living in the Light Ministries, 2106 La. 182 East., Bayou Vista. Public invited.

CO-ED VOLLEYBALL

Berwick Adult Co-Ed Volleyball open registrations 6:30 p.m. April 19 and 23 at Berwick Civic Complex. Registration fee $25/player. Teams are 4-6 players. For info call 985-384-8858.

SCREENINGS

For breast and skin cancer by Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center from 9-11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 26 at Cypress Bayou Casino, 832 Martin Luther King Road, Charenton. Breast screenings by appointment. Screenings are free if not screened in past 12 months. Insurance billed where applicable. Call 888-616-4687.