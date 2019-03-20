Wheel House for March 20

EGG HUNT

The 21st annual Easter Egg Hunt and Spring Festival is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30 at Louisiana State Museum — Patterson, 118 Cotten Road, home of Wedell-Williams Aviation and Cypress Sawmill Museum. Two winners in each age group win a bicycle. Admission: $5 per person includes egg hunt (ages 2-10), souvenir photo with Easter Bunny, goodie bag, super slides, spacewalk, face painting, train rides and more. Food and drinks sold. All proceeds benefit the museum. Bring an Easter basket. Hunts (weather permitting): 11 a.m., ages 2-4; 11:15 a.m., ages 5-7; and 11:30 a.m., ages 8-10. Call 985-399-1268 for info.