Wheel House for March 12
Tue, 03/12/2019 - 9:16am
SOUR POT PLATE
Sold by Pastor’s Aide Ministry of New Zorah Baptist Church, 604 Julia St., Morgan City, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16. Menu: tripe, pig feet, corn, sausage, turkey neck and potatoes. Donation $10. Call Joyce Matthews, 985-253-4548.
LENT FISH FRY
Fundraiser by Knights of Columbus Council 6211 from 5-7 p.m. each Friday during Lent. Menu: white beans with rice and fried fish. Donation $8. Pick up at St. Bernadette parish hall, Bayou Vista.