Wheel House for March 1

FEEDING PROGRAM

For the needy and senior citizens at noon Saturday, March 3, at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave., Morgan City. For info call 985-384-6800.

UNITY PRAYER

Area pastors host Community/Unity Prayer Service 6 p.m. Tuesdays. March 6 service at Zion Chapel AME Church, 1511 Cherry St., Patterson. Public invited.

PARKINSON

Support group meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, Bayou Vista Branch Library, 1325 Belleview Drive. Guest speaker pharmacist Steve Michel. Topic: medications. Family members and care givers welcome. For info call 985-255-9605.