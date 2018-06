Wheel House for June 6

MCHS CLASS OF ’68

Morgan City High School Class of 1968 50-year class reunion being held Friday-Sunday, June 8-10. Classmates interested in attending that have not been in contact should call Mary Lou Dyson Cutrera, 225-252-5641 or Kenny Alfred, 985-518-5210.

VACATION BIBLE

School at Morning Glory Ministries, 1323 Railroad Ave., Morgan City, 6-8 p.m. June 11-14. Theme: “Shipwrecked.” Transportation provided. For info call Maria C. Beltran, 504-782-9235.

SENIOR DINNER

Sponsored by St. Mary Parish Council and St. Mary Community Action Agency at St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, Chennault Street, Morgan City, 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 12. For info call Carla Dartez or Ruth Naverre, 985-384-7446.

VACATION BIBLE

School at Pilgrim Grove Baptist Church 5-7 p.m. June 25-29. Theme: “Jesus Makes a Way Every Day.” All ages invited. Meals daily. For info call 985-518-8242.