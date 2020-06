AMERICAN LEGION

W.L. Bernauer Jr. American Legion Post 242, 3600 U.S. 90 West, Calumet, monthly meeting 7 p.m. Monday, June 8 (weather permitting). All veterans welcome. For info call 985-518-2694.

ST. ANNE THRIFT

Store, 2710 Second St., Berwick, open 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays.