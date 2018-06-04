Wheel House for June 4

MC LIBRARY

Morgan City Public Library, 220 Everett St., offers “Libraries Rock,” free Summer Reading Program. Sign up now for access to books, enter to win prizes and have entertainment at 2 p.m. every Thursday. All programs and events are free and open to the public. For info call 985-380-4646 or go online: www.morgancitylibrary.com.

EVANGELIZATION

Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 415 Union St., Morgan City, hosting Hearts on Fire, Day of Evangelization, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 9. The Rev. Conley Bertrand officiates 9 a.m. Mass with “A Call to the Highest Life;” Bishop Sam Jacobs presents talks 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. with a final blessing at 2:30 p.m.; Divine Mercy Chaplet, 3 p.m.; vigil Mass, 4:30 p.m. Free will offering of $20 includes morning coffee break and lunch. Sponsored by Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux Office of New Evangelization and Come, Lord Jesus!

workshop

Photography workshop offered by Artists Guild Unlimited at its Everett Street Gallery from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 23. Stephen Kirkpatrick, internationally recognized nature photographer, will teach outdoor photography techniques and help photographers improve. Will work both inside and outside. Registration: $25, members and $100, non-members. Register at gallery from 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays or call 985-385-9945 or text 985-518-5045. All fees due by Friday, June 22.