Wheel House for June 3

St. Stephen

Early Learning Center Registration is 9 a.m. to noon, Thursday, June 4, in the parish hall, 3217 Second St., Berwick. Bring a copy of child’s birth certificate and immunization record.

UTILITY AID

St. Mary Community Action Agency is accepting appointments for LIHEAP Utility Assistance Program on Thursday, June 4. Call 337-828-5703/5705 no earlier than 8:30 a.m. to set up an appointment. No walk ins to make appointments. Program is for low income, elderly, disabled and others. For full details and documentation needed visit the CAA website, stmarycaa.org.