Wheel House for June 28

NEW ZORAH

Baptist Church, 604 Julia St., Morgan City, celebrating its 129-year anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 7. Special guests the Rev. Airon Reynolds and his congregation of Borden Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Beaumont, Texas. Public welcome.

BERWICK

Housing Authority taking applications for all units from 8:15-11 a.m. and 1:15-3 p.m. Thursday, July 11 and Tuesday, July 16. Must bring birth certificates and Social Security cards for all members of the household, picture ID for all members over 18 and current proof of income. For info call 985-385-1546.