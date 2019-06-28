Wheel House for June 28

Fri, 06/28/2019 - 10:58am

NEW ZORAH
Baptist Church, 604 Julia St., Morgan City, celebrating its 129-year anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 7. Special guests the Rev. Airon Reynolds and his congregation of Borden Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Beaumont, Texas. Public welcome.

BERWICK
Housing Authority taking applications for all units from 8:15-11 a.m. and 1:15-3 p.m. Thursday, July 11 and Tuesday, July 16. Must bring birth certificates and Social Security cards for all members of the household, picture ID for all members over 18 and current proof of income. For info call 985-385-1546.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019