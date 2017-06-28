Wheel House for June 28

SOCCER

St. Mary Soccer Association registration at Morgan City High School 5-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 10-11, and Saturday, Aug. 12. Cost $60 per player, additional family member $50. Late registration Aug. 13-16 an extra $10. Open to ages 4 by Dec. 31, 2017 to 16. Online registration available through Aug. 1 at www.gotsoccer.com search St. Mary Soccer Association. Send payment and signed printed form to P.O. Box 2019, Morgan City, LA 70381 postmarked by Aug. 1. Also need volunteer coaches and referees.