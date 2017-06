SALE

St. Mary Council on Aging summer dates for its Treasures under the Oaks at 304 Iberia St., Franklin, is 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, July 1 and 15, and Aug 12 and 19. The thrift store houses practical, whimsical, modern and vintage items. Next door at the Franklin Senior Activity Center, meals sold from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Proceeds support St. Mary Council on Aging activities and services.