Wheel House for June 25

SOUP KITCHEN

At Bayou Vista Community Fellowship, 1523 Anthony St., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 25. Clothing Closet also open at that time to those in need.

REVIVAL

At New Zorah Baptist Church, 604 Julia St., Morgan City, 7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, June 25-27. Revivalist the Rev. Samuel Pierre of Baton Rouge. Public welcome.

UNIFORMS

New Salem Baptist Church, 1412 Cherry St., Patterson, seventh annual Free School Uniforms given from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 6.

OPEN HOUSE

At Morgan City High School at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22. Parents have the opportunity to experience their child’s schedule while learning the expectations and requirements of teachers. Parents should ask student for a copy of their schedule and room numbers.