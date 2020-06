Wheel House for June 23

ST. MARY AARP

Office, 4014 Chennault St., Morgan City, reopens July 6. Office will only be open 9 a.m. to noon Mondays until further notice. Temperatures taken upon entrance. Masks preferred. Social distancing enforced.

AARP BINGO

St. Mary AARP Wednesday bingo begins July 1, 10:30 a.m. to noon at St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, 4014 Chennault St., Morgan City. No food available. Each person receives a bottle of water. Temperatures taken upon entrance. Masks preferred. Social distancing enforced.

AARP DANCE

Set 7-11 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, 4014 Chennault St., Morgan City. Music by Anytime Band. Tickets $10. For info call 985-384-2277.