Wheel House for June 21

NEW MT. ESTHER

Baptist Church, 1211 James St., Siracusa, hosting guest speaker the Rev. Jeffery W. Jackson, Friendship Christian Fellowship Ministries, Foresville, Maryland, at 10 a.m. June 23. Casual attire. Public invited.

MCHS

Orientation schedule: Monday, July 29, fresh-men A-K, 7:30-10:30 a.m.; and freshmen L-Z, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, sophomores, 8-10 a.m.; juniors, 10 a.m. to noon; and seniors, 1-2:30 p.m. Students receive locker combina-tions, take ID photo, and receive a tentative schedule. All students attending must take ID photo. Seniors can pur-chase a Tiger Striped Bandana and Socks set for $13. Freshmen Day includes a welcome by administrators, school tour, ID pictures, locker combinations and organizational information. Parents encouraged to attend freshmen sessions. Freshman spirit shirts sold for $15. Dress code is school appropriate casual attire. All students required to pay $25 school fee for cost of locker, planner, ID card, math, science, social studies and English fee. Parking permits sold for $5 to students with valid driver’s license. School begins Thursday, Aug. 8.