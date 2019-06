VACATION BIBLE

School at New Salem Baptist Church, 1412 Cherry St., Patterson, Ages pre-K to adult welcome. Times: 5-5:30 p.m. Monday, July 8, registration; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, July 9-12, bible school; 10 a.m. Friday is close out.

YARD SALE

Sponsored by Zion Chapel AME Church, 1511 Cherry St., Patterson, 8 a.m. to noon June 29.