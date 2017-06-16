Wheel House for June 16

NEW ZORAH

Baptist Church Anniversary, 3 p.m. June 25, 604 Julia St., Morgan City. Guests, the Rev. David B. Gilton and St. Paul Baptist Church of Napoleonville. Public welcome.

BERWICK HOUSING

Authority taking applications for all units Tuesday, June 27, 8:15-11 a.m. and 1:15-3 p.m. Must have birth certificate and Social Security card for all members of household, picture ID for all members over 18, and current proof of income. For more info, 985-385-1546.