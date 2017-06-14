Wheel House for June 14
Wed, 06/14/2017 - 12:42pm Anonymous
St. Bernadette
Catholic Church Vacation Bible School, June 19 to 23, 9 a.m. to noon, Pre-K through 6th grade. For more info, 985-395-2470.
St. Bernadette
Catholic Church Vacation Bible School, June 19 to 23, 9 a.m. to noon, Pre-K through 6th grade. For more info, 985-395-2470.
Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874
Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255