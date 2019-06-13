Wheel House for June 13

HALLE HOOPS

Festival set for June 15 has been postponed. For info call Maxine Matthews, 985-438-8149.

PEW RALLY

At Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 507 Fourth St., Morgan City, sponsored by Pastor’s Aid Ministry at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 23. Message by the Rev. Ronald McCoy. Theme “Welcome to the War Room.” Public invited.

STATE RALLY

At Second Missionary Baptist Church, 401 Fifth St., Morgan City, 11:45 a.m. Sunday, June 23. Deacon Kevin Madise is speaker. Public invited.