MC LIBRARY

Pet Care program presented Thursday, June 15, 2 p.m., at Morgan City public library. Presenter Dr. Abby Cefalu. Free and open to public. For more info, 985-380-4646.

MOUNT ZION

Baptist Church, 507 Fourth St., Morgan City, annual Pastor’s Aid Ministry Pew Rally Sunday, June 25, 10 a.m. Public invited.