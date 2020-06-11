Wheel House for June 11

BJHS CHEER

Students entering seventh and eighth grade at Berwick Junior High that are interested in trying out for cheer or dance must complete a new application packet (posted on school website) and turn it in to the office no later than July 3 (cheer) or July 10 (dance) in order to be allowed to try out. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8-11 a.m. Friday. Cheer tryouts are 9 a.m. to noon and 2-4 p.m. July 6 and 10 a.m. until on July 7. Dance tryouts are 9 a.m. to noon and 2-4 p.m. July 13 and 10 a.m. until on July 14.

LOSS OF SPOUSE

Support group will not meet until further notice. For info call Doylene Porter, 985-384-3277.