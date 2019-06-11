Wheel House for June 11

RUMMAGE SALE

At Patterson United Methodist Church, 1204 Main St., 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, June 15. Items include clothes, shoes, household items, linens, books, toys and jewelry.

NAACP

St. Mary Parish Chapter meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, June 24, at Walmsley United Methodist Church, 608 Freret St., Morgan City. Open to public.

AARP DANCE

From 7-11 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, 4014 Chennault St., Morgan City. Music by Tet Dur. Tickets $10. For info call 985-384-2277.