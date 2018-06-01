Wheel House for June 1

FEEDING PROGRAM

For needy and senior citizens at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave., Morgan City, at noon Saturday, June 2. For info call 985-384-6800.

RUMMAGE SALE

At Patterson United Methodist Church, 1204 Main St., 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 2. Items include clothes, shoes, household items, linens, books and toys.

BERWICK

Housing Authority taking applications for all units from 8:15-11 a.m. and 1:15-3 p.m. June 6-7. Must bring birth certificates and Social Security cards for all members of the household, picture ID for all members over 18 and current proof of income. For info call 985-385-1546.

KIDS ART

Artists Guild Unlimited sponsoring a children’s art workshop for ages 5-13 from 9-11 a.m. June 18-21 at its Everett Street Gallery, downtown Morgan City. Cost: $40 per child. Taught by area artists. Registration at the gallery 1-4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For info call 985-385-9945 or call/text 985-518-5045.

ST. MARY AARP

Dance 7-11 p.m. Saturday, June 23, at St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, 4014 Chennault St., Morgan City. Music by 5 O’clock Shadows. Cost $8. For info call 985-384-2277.

ZION CHAPEL

AME Church, 1511 Cherry St., Morgan City, celebrating its 142-year anniversary at 8:15 a.m. Sunday, June 24. Guest speaker the Rev. Clifton Tate Sr., Bethlehem Church of God in Christ, Patterson. Public invited.

re-entry

Convicted felons released from prison can participate in the free St. Mary Re-entry Resource Program at South Central Louisiana Technical College, Young Memorial Campus, 900 Youngs Road, Morgan City. Offers tools and support needed to succeed in transitioning back into the community. For info call Ann W. Poole, Tammie Moore or Joyce Dardar, 985-380-2436.