Wheel House for July 6

VACATION BIBLE

School at First United Methodist Church, 109 Gilmore Drive, Berwick, 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 9-13. Theme: “Maker Fun Factory (Created by God, Built for a Purpose).” For info call 985-384-7108.

SUPER SATURDAY

Free celebration at Higher Ground Family Church, 3369 La. 70, Stephensville, for ages 6-12. Includes games, crafts, Bible lessons and lunch. Pre-register by July 12 for a free T-shirt. Call 985-714-6106.

WOMEN MISSION

Ministry of New Salem Baptist Church, Patterson, meeting 10 a.m. Saturday, July 22. Speaker Rose Dewey.

PASSPORT FAIR

For processing passport application at Patterson Post Office, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 22. For info call 985-395-3382.

REVIVAL

At New Salem Baptist Church, 1412 Cherry St., Patterson, 7 p.m. July 26-28. Public invited.

YOUTH

Gospel Youth Explosion hosted by Morning Glory Ministries at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 at Siracusa Recreation Building. Guest speaker India Bennett. School supplies, prizes, backpacks and food given. For info call 985-253-0925 or 985-255-6145.