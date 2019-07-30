Wheel House for July 30

ORIENTATION

Clarifies Morgan City Junior High School Orientation times as Thursday, Aug. 1: eighth-graders, 9 a.m. and seventh-graders, 1 p.m.; and Friday, Aug. 2: sixth-graders, 9 a.m. Lockers assigned, $15 school fees to be paid, and student ID pictures taken. Bring or wear a uniform shirt. Students and parents meet teachers and learn about coming year plans. Parents are encouraged to attend. School sweatshirts, T-shirts and yearbooks for sale. Parents with children who did not attend a Morgan City public school but plan for their child to attend MCJHS should register their child prior to the first day of school.

MCRD FLAG

Football registration through first week of September is open to ages 7 (by Sept. 1) and 12 (cannot be 13 by Sept. 1). Must provide copy of birth certificate, non-refundable $45 entry fee ($35, second child, $30 third child, family limit $110), and physical exam documentation. Forms available at Morgan City Recreation Department and area schools.

MCRD CHEER

Cheerleader registration through first week of September is open to ages 7 (by Sept. 1) and 12 (cannot be 13 by Sept. 1). Must provide copy of birth certificate and non-refundable $45 entry fee ($35, second child, family limit $110). Forms available at Morgan City Recreation Department and area schools.

AQUA SAFETY

Event for wheelchair users is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at YMCA, 103 Valhi Blvd., Houma. Free swimming instruction, lunch and health screening for children and adults, and door prizes.