Wheel House for July 28

DOUBLE TROUBLE

Tri-City Track Club Double Trouble Bridge 5K Run/Walk is 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21. Meet at Pharr Park, Gilmore Drive, Berwick. Race will trek to and over the La. 182 bridge and back. USATF certified course. Awards in numerous age groups and for overall finishes. Proceeds benefit cancer patients in the Tri-City area. Cost: register by Oct. 16 for a T-shirt, $25, or without T-shirt $15. Day of race, registration is $25, with no T-shirt guarantee. Online registration at active.com. For info contact Race Director Dee Hymel, 985-518-6118 or e-mail dhymel@cox-internet.com.