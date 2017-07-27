Wheel House for July 27

ANNIVERSARY

Living in the Light Ministries, 2106 La. 182 East, Bayou Vista, celebrating its pastor Apostle Sherman Ledet’s 19-year anniversary at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5. Guest speaker Bishop Ivory Ledet, Champion Life Ministries, Jeanerette. Public invited.

SENIOR CITIZENS

Educational Seminar hosted by District Attorney Bo Duhe’ is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel’s Pavilion in Charenton. Must be 50 or older. Free lunch provided by Chitimacha Tribe and the casino. Reservations required, call St. Mary Council on Aging, 337-828-4100, ext. 182; St. Mary AARP, 985-384-2277, or St. Mary Community Action Agency, 985-384-7446.

TRYOUTS

For X-plosion Baseball 9U travel team is 9 a.m. Aug. 12 and 3 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Bayou Vista Community Center. Participants must arrive 30 minutes early to complete registration. For info contact Jody Landry, 985-859-8594 or email xplosionbaseball17@gmail.com.

SHOEBOX CONTEST

For the family held in conjunction with International Lighthouse & Lightship weekend Aug. 19. Shoeboxes may not be larger than a cowboy boot box and must be decorated as any style, model or era of radio. Entries must be turned in at the Lighthouse, waterfront, Berwick, between 10 a.m. and noon Aug. 19. Winners announced at 2 p.m. Need not be present. Family prizes awarded.