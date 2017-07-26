Wheel House for July 26

FALL BAZAAR

Sponsored by St. Mary Parish Red Ribbon Committee 8 a.m. to 2 pm. Saturday, Dec. 2, at Patterson Area Civic Center. Admission $2 and children under 10 are free. Vendor booth space consists of three 8-foot tables in a U-shape. Cost $40. Vendors pay for booth space and parish sales tax. Space sold on a first-come, first-served basis. For info or a registration form, call Gidget Everitt, 337-836-6029.

FLAG FOOTBALL

Atchafalaya Football Conference flag football registration Aug. 1-Sept. 8 at Morgan City Recreation Department, 915 Everett St. Registration accepted 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Coaches also needed, call Seth Thomas, 985-380-4600. Flag participants must be 7 and must not be 13 by Sept. 1 of this year. Must provide a copy of birth certificate and pay a non-refundable fee of $45. Each additional child per family is $35 with the family fee not to exceed $110. A physical exam performed by a doctor prior to participation is required.

FLAG CHEER

Atchafalaya Football Conference cheerleader registration Aug. 1-Sept. 8 at Morgan City Recreation Department, 915 Everett St. Registration accepted 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Coaches are also needed. Anyone interested in coaching should contact Seth Thomas at 985-380-4600. Must be 7 and not turn 12 by Sept. 1 of this year. Must provide a copy of birth certificate and pay a non-refundable fee of $45. Each additional child per family is $35 with the family fee not to exceed $110.

TIRE DRIVE

By Morgan City Office of Mosquito Control is 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, under U.S. 90 bridge at Greenwood and Second streets. No more than five tires dropped off per vehicle and must be Morgan City resident (proof of residency required). Only automobile tires no bigger than 54-inches by 17-inches wide accepted.