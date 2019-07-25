Wheel House for July 25

Thu, 07/25/2019 - 2:00pm

FAMILY/FRIENDS
Second Missionary Baptist Church, 401 Fifth St., Morgan City, celebrating Family and Friends Day at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28. Guest speaker the Rev. Dr. Kenneth Jackson, New Rising Sun Baptist Church, Houma; and New St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, Schriever. Public invited.

fish dinners
Zion Chapel AME Church, 1511 Cherry St., Patterson, selling fried fish dinners 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. Donation $7. To order on Aug. 3, call 985-395-4824.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019