Wheel House for July 25

FAMILY/FRIENDS

Second Missionary Baptist Church, 401 Fifth St., Morgan City, celebrating Family and Friends Day at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28. Guest speaker the Rev. Dr. Kenneth Jackson, New Rising Sun Baptist Church, Houma; and New St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, Schriever. Public invited.

fish dinners

Zion Chapel AME Church, 1511 Cherry St., Patterson, selling fried fish dinners 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. Donation $7. To order on Aug. 3, call 985-395-4824.