Wheel House for July 25

FREE SHOWING

Of “The Insanity of God” at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 30, First Baptist Church, 1915 Victor II Blvd., Morgan City. For info call 985-384-5920.

ORIENTATION

At Berwick Junior High School set Aug. 3 for all grades. Times: 8:30-10 a.m., sixth; 10:30 a.m. to noon, seventh; and 1-2:30 p.m., eighth. Lockers assigned and ID pictures taken.

FREE CONCERT

By Alvin Irvin and Gospel Truth at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at New Zorah Baptist Church, Morgan City.

AARP

From 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, 4014 Chennault St., Morgan City. Music by Tet Dur. Tickets: $8, advance and $12, at door. For info call 985-384-2277.