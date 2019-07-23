Wheel House for July 23

Tue, 07/23/2019 - 10:55am

BACK-TO-SCHOOL
Enrichment Seminar at New Mt. Esther Baptist Church, 1211 James St., Siracusa Subdivision, Morgan City, 9-11:30 a.m. July 27. Free breakfast served. Classes: health and fitness, coping with teens, scholarship resources, how to strengthen your faith, financial planning and social media. Teche Action Clinic on site to provide info on Medicaid, Medicare and Affordable Health Care. For info call the Rev. Dr. Charles Oatis Sr., 225-315-7097.

NEW ZORAH
Baptist Church, 604 Julia St., Morgan City, celebrating its Choir Anniversary at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28, with various choirs and gospel groups. Public invited.

FAMILY & FRIENDS
Day at New Mt. Esther Baptist Church, 1211 James St., Siracusa Subdivision, Morgan City, 5 p.m. July 28. Guest speaker Bishop Robert J. Taylor, Greater North Shore Full Gospel Baptist Church, Slidell. Also holding a back-to-school giveaway, discipleship graduation and more. Casual attire. Public invited.

